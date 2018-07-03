$2,500 reward offered for information about death of 18-year-old Detroit man

A man was fatally shot May 28, 2018 on Mansfield Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - 18-year-old Jalen Hogue was found killed May 28 in the 15700 block of Mansfield Street between Midland and Pilgrim streets in Detroit.

The person who killed Hogue is still on the loose, and Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, anyone with tips can submit them at 1800SpeakUp.org or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers Southfield location -- 18000 West Nine Mile Road.

Hogue's mother, Georgette Goodwin, has also started a memorial fund on GoFundMe. You can view the page and donate to the memorial fund by clicking here.

