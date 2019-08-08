2 men at large after Detroit woman hears gunshot, finds son shot at foot of bed, officials say

DETROIT - Two unknown men are still at large after a Detroit woman heard a gunshot coming from her paralyzed son's room and found him shot at the foot of his bed, according to authorities.

Aaron Williams, 40, was at his home in the 12000 block of Grandmont Street near Plymouth Road in Northwest Detroit when his mother heard a loud noise coming from his room around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, police said.

His mother went to check on Williams and found him lying at the foot of his bed with a gunshot wound, officials said.

She called 911 and Williams was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said two men entered the home uninvited, but they have not been identified.

Williams graduated from the Washington Career Center in Detroit and continued his education at Wayne County Community College District, studying video production.

He had a daughter and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with loved ones, family members said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

