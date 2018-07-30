$2,500 reward offered for info in 2017 murder of Detroit artists on I-94

Raymell Campbell, 27, and Dominique Brown, 26, were killed when shots were fired at the white Chrysler 200 they were driving on I-94 in July 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - It's been a year since two up-and-coming Detroit artists were killed on I-94 when their car was hit with nearly 30 bullets.

On July 30, 2017, Raymell Campbell, 27, and Dominique Brown, 26, were killed when shots were fired at the white Chrysler 200 they were driving. The motive behind the shooting is unclear but Michigan State Police said it appears to be the result of an "ongoing feud between two subjects."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Campbell was a rapper in the community known as 47Mell. Brown was known Domo Brown.

According to family members, the pair had been friends since high school and leaving a recording studio when they were killed.

Brown's mother said she doesn't believe they were targeted. Authorities said they don't believe the shooting was random.

Brown was a mother to a 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when a tip leads to an arrest, not after a conviction.

