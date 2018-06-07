26-year-old man fatally shot outside apartment complex on Detroit's northeast side

DETROIT - The family of a 26-year-old man is searching for justice after he was slain last month on Detroit's northeast side, police said.

Terrence Marks II left his home to pick up a friend from work around 8:45 p.m. on May 19, his family said. At some point, he visited a friend who lives in the Martin Luther King Apartments in the 2200 block of East Lafayette Boulevard, family members said.

Marks spoke to his sister on the phone around midnight, but his family didn't hear from him afterward.

Marks pulled over around 3 a.m. on May 20 in his brown 2011 Buick Regal, got out of the car and was shot, police said. His family got a call a short time later that he had died in the hospital.

Marks had a 7-year-old daughter.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If the tip is received by midnight Thursday, the reward will be increased to $3,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Marks was a graduate of the University Preparatory Academy, where he became fluent in French. He also studied at Henry Ford Community College, majoring in business administration.

Marks worked as a manager at Johnny Pomodoro's Fresh Market and was a member of The Peace and Goodwill Church in Detroit. His family said he liked to play sports and spend time with family.

