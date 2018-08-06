Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information about location of 33-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the location of Tamala Wells, a 33-year-old Detroit mother who went missing six years ago to the date.

She was last seen at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. She was leaving her home in the 19700 block of Appleton Street near Telegraph Road on Detroit's west side.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, anyone with tips can submit them at 1800SpeakUp.org or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest, not after a conviction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.