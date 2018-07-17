Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information about murder of 30-year-old man in Detroit

DETROIT - Roy Henry Kelly III -- also known as "Rudy Baby" -- was shot to death on the morning of July 17, 2013 on Detroit's west side just five days before his 31st birthday.

Five years later, his family is still looking for answers.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Kelly III's murderer.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, anyone with tips can submit them at 1800SpeakUp.org or call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest, not after a conviction.

