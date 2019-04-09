Detroit man found dead in street after being shot multiple times, police say

DETROIT - A 28-year-old Detroit man was found dead in the street last week after being shot multiple times, police said.

Jumar Elmore Reeves was found lying in the street around 9:30 p.m. April 2 in the area of East Ferry Street and Joseph Campau Avenue on Detroit's northeast side.

Reeves spoke with a family member while getting ready for work around 7 p.m. April 1, and that was the last time his family heard from him, according to authorities.

Reeves worked at a steel company and liked to write poetry and spend time with family, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

