Detroit police search for gunman who fatally shot 24-year-old Uber driver

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a 24-year-old Uber driver in February on the city's west side.

DaJuan Jenkins was fatally shot Feb. 4 in the 15000 block of Coyle Street, police said.

Jenkins was responding to an Uber request at 7:40 p.m. when a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up and shined its bright lights at him, according to officials.

Jenkins got out of his black 2013 Hyundai Accent and ran as a gunman chased him down and fatally shot him, police said.

A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

