Families plead for answers after shooting leaves 2 dead in Detroit

DETROIT - Two families are pleading for answers after a man and woman were killed in a shooting in Detroit this summer.

DeAnte Clark, 26, Brandi Brown, 25, and a friend were at a home in the 18400 block of Robson Street about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 when two unknown people showed up.

They went into the home, and shots were fired at one point, officials said. Clark and Brown were killed, and their friend was injured.

The two unknown people fled in an SUV that was possibly dark-colored.

Clark was a father of four sons. He was a writer who enjoyed playing music.

Brown was a dancer who mentored Detroit students. She aspired to be an entrepreneur and raise a family.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information about the shooting that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

