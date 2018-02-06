Families plead for clues in murder of beloved son and pregnant woman

DETROIT - The family of Sophia Wilson believes somebody knows something about her murder, and they're asking the public to speak up.

Sophia was three months pregnant when she and Daniel Brown were gunned down inside a home on Deacon Street in September.

Standing together as one, the families of Wilson and Brown are searching for justice.

“On Sept. 5, 2017, I received a call stating that our baby Sophia has been shot," Monica Wilson said. "Our lives changed forever."

Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Deacon Street near Visger Street on Detroit’s southwest side.

Local 4 was at the scene that night when police said an unknown suspect came onto the porch and fired an assault rifle into the home. Both Sophia and Daniel were shot.

"This is happening too often, and we as a community should come together and try and stop the violence," Sophia’s father, Eugene Wilson, said.

"This coward killed a hardworking man who would do anything for anybody," Roy Pace said. "Trash like this needs to be taken off the street."

Now, five months later, Brown’s family is hoping someone will come forward.

“It’s hard to understand why this happened to Danny," Susan Burek said. "Every day is a fight and every night is a struggle."

There is a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

