Families want answers after 2 friends killed during robbery attempt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - The families of two friends fatally shot during an attempted robbery on Detroit's east side are still looking for answers more than two months after their deaths.

Brady Tysinger, 27, and Cornelius "Pierre" Barnes, 27, were shot and killed July 28 in the 19300 block of Keating Street, between Emery Street and Lantz Avenue in Detroit, officials said.

Tysinger noticed Barnes being robbed by two unknown men, police said. The robbers fired shots, striking Tysinger and Barnes, according to authorities.

Barnes died of his injuries the next day, and Tysinger died a month later.

Tysinger went to Renaissance High School, where he became a champion at chess and played football. He went to the University of Michigan to study architecture and worked for Thing Thing in Detroit.

Barnes went to Redford High School and eventually started his own garage door company.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

