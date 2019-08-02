Family of Detroit high school freshman killed in hit-and-run crash still searching for answers

DETROIT - A family is still searching for answers more than a year after a Detroit high school freshman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street with his family on the city's east side.

Police said Jerry Grasty Jr. and some members of his family were heading home from the Citgo gas station at 10:02 p.m. July 21, 2018, when he was struck while crossing East Seven Mile Road near Caldwell Street.

The driver of the midsize silver Chevrolet that hit him didn't stop at the scene, according to authorities.

A second vehicle struck Grasty, and his body was trapped underneath the vehicle, police said.

Emergency medical officials were called, but Grasty died from his injuries.

He was a freshman at Osborne High School in Detroit. Family members said he was involved in junior ROTC.

Grasty was the third oldest of eight siblings. He would cut grass and remove snow despite having one working lung, family members said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

