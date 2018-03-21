Family pleads for answers after 21-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

Na'heem Harris, 21, was killed in the 18500 block of Vaughn Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Family members continue to search for answers in the death of a 21-year-old man shot on Detroit’s west side.

Na’heem Harris was standing outside his home in the 18500 block of Vaughn Street at about 11 p.m. August 30, 2017, when a vehicle pulled up and called him over. Harris was shot once and the vehicle drove away.

Harris graduated with honors from Southfield Regional Academic Campus. He had been employed with McDonald’s for over a year and family members say he aspired to become a rapper.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

