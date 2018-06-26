Family pleads for clues in slaying of teenager on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Tra'Sean Courtney was just two months away from graduating high school when he was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

On Tuesday, his family came together to call for his killer to be brought to justice.

Courtney, 18, had his life cut short on April 5.

“This is the worst thing that you guys could have ever done to our family," Courtney's mother, Asia Brown, said. "I just want you to know that."

Brown said she remembers the night her son was killed.

“You guys took my son away from me," Brown said. "That was my baby. That night he left my house, that was the last time I would see my son, and I think about that every day."

Courtney's family wants to find the killer.

“I wish I had the knowledge to know exactly who this person was so that I could meet and greet your mother, your brother, your sisters and the rest of your family, so that I can show them exactly what you guys are putting me and my family through," Brown said.

Brown said justice will come soon.

“Somebody is going to tell," Brown said. "Somebody is going to tell exactly what happened."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the case. Anyone with information can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

