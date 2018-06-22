Family seeks closure a decade after man gunned down at doorstep of Detroit home

DETROIT - It's been a decade since a Detroit man was gunned down at the doorstep of his home, and his family is stilling looking for answers.

Don Jefferson Jr., 34, was fatally shot June 24, 2008, at his home in the 19300 block of Hickory Street, near 7 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

His family said he was boating with friends when he got a call to go home. Shortly after he returned home at about 1 a.m., there was a knock at Jefferson's door. When he answered, he was shot and killed.

Jefferson graduated from Pershing High School. He was a lover of fashion, always dressed nicely and hoped to one day design his own clothing. He attended Messiah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. Jefferson was the father to one son, and was loved by many.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight Friday, $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information about Jefferson's murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.

