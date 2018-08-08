Family seeks help in identifying suspect who fatally assaulted Jodi Taylor

DETROIT - Jodi Taylor, 24, aka Diamond, was found fatally assaulted at 1:30 p.m. on May 15 behind the old Cooley High School on Detroit's west side.

Taylor was last seen walking with an unknown man behind Cooley High, according to her family. A man was seen fleeing the area, which prompted a good Samaritan to check out the scene behind the school. Taylor was found in distress, staggering and holding her neck.

Police were called and Taylor was transported to the hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Taylor graduated from Oak Park Academy and went on to continue her education in the hopes of one day becoming a nurse. Taylor was employed as a transporter at Providence Hospital, and attended Rhema International Church in Harper Woods. She loved to be the center of attention as the comedian of the family.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Taylor. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight of Wednesday's press conference, there is an additional $1,000 reward, for a total of $3,500. All rewards are paid anonymously.

