Family wants answers after missing Detroit man found dead on roof of vacant home

DETROIT - A Detroit family is still searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the roof of a vacant house months before his daughter's birth.

Drevon Johnson, 20, of Detroit, disappeared on Dec. 16 on the city's west side, officials said.

His mother posted on Facebook, asking if anyone had seen Johnson. Someone told the family shots had been fired at a house in the 15300 block of Lesure Street on Detroit's west side.

Johnson was found Jan. 17 on the roof of the house, officials said. He had been fatally shot, according to authorities.

Police said Johnson was murdered Dec. 17, a month before his body was found.

Johnson liked to work on cars and play basketball, family members said. They said he wanted to become a gaming engineer because he loved video games and was good with his hands.

His daughter, Bella, was born months after his death, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

