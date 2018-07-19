Family wants justice for 39-year-old killed 6 months ago near bar on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing a 39-year-old man six months ago near a bar on Detroit's west side.

Charles Longmire was fatally shot around midnight Jan. 15 near the Sauce Bar on 7 Mile Road at Prevost Street, police said.

Longmire left his home around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call to go to a party at the Sauce Bar, family members said. At 11 p.m., he spoke to his fiance on the phone, police said.

At some point after that phone call, Longmire was asked to go outside and move his Ford F-250 pickup truck. Someone approached Longmire while he was sitting in the truck and fatally shot him, according to authorities.

Longmire went to Oak Park High School and had two daughters. He had just gotten engaged last Christmas.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight Thursday, $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when a tip leads to an arrest, not after a conviction.

