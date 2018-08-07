Father wants killer brought to justice 8 years after pregnant daughter fatally shot in Detroit

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit father is demanding a killer be brought to justice eight years after his pregnant daughter was fatally shot on Detroit's west side.

Latasha Cheatum was shot and killed in a 2010 drive-by when she was 18 years old. Her unborn child also didn't make it.

Cheatum's family came together Tuesday in hopes of bringing her killer to justice.

“This can’t be forgotten,” father Major Rush said.

Rush said he moved away to Florida after Cheatum was killed. But he's back in Michigan to make sure her killer is brought to justice.

“This is not a random shooting," Rush said. "My daughter was a very sweet, loving young lady. Her life was taken and I’m asking someone to speak up."

Eight years later, Rush said the fact that the case is still open and the killer is still out there is a tough pill to swallow.

“Mentally, physically, emotionally," Rush said. "I’m just asking the Lord for justice for this young lady. This is something that has bothered me for eight years and I just don’t want to give up."

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

