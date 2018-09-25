Killer still on loose 2 years after 26-year-old mother shot in northwest Detroit

DETROIT - The person responsible for the 2016 slaying of a 26-year-old mother in northwest Detroit is still on the loose, police said.

Ranita Cannon was fatally shot at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2016, on eastbound James Couzens Freeway near West Eight Mile Road.

Ranita Cannon (WDIV)

Family members said Cannon left home around 10:45 p.m. and headed to a friend's home. An hour later, she was driving a burgundy 2008 Pontiac G5 with a male passenger.

They were heading east on James Couzens Freeway when a dark-colored SUV drove up next to the G5 and fired multiple shots into her car, police said.

Cannon and the passenger were both shot several times, and Cannon died of her injuries, according to officials.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If a tip leading to an arrest is received by midnight Tuesday, an additional $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cannon played on the basketball team at Redford High School and attended Wayne County Community College. She was studying to become a pharmacist and worked at Panther Automotive as a machine operator at the time of her death.

Cannon had been married for four years and had a young son.

