Killer still on loose 2 years after father of 3 fatally shot in Detroit

DETROIT - The family of a father of three who was gunned down more than two years ago in Detroit refuses to give up the fight to bring his killer to justice.

Adrian Tolbert was fatally shot Aug. 8, 2016, at his home on Harding Street on Detroit's east side. His family gathered Tuesday at the spot where he was killed.

"That was my baby, my only son" Tolbert's mother, Betty Tolbert-Carey, said.

Tolbert lived next door to his mother. He had been at her house before he was found shot and killed on his porch.

"Every time he would leave, he would tell me he loved me, and those were the last words my baby said to me before you took his life," Tolbert-Carey said.

Family members said Tolbert was a loving father with an infectious laugh.

"When is it going to be enough?" another family member said. "When are we going to stop killing each other like this?"

Police released surveillance video of a possible person of interest, but they still don't have any answers.

"This was a guy sneaking up on a grown man's house and shooting him dead for no apparent reason," Tolbert's brother, Michael Harris, said.

Family members said they don't want another day to go by without knowing what happened.

"So we can comfortably look at my brother's pictures again instead of looking at the pictures and getting this empty feeling," Harris said.

They're hoping the killer will come forward.

"I just want somebody to tell me why," Tolbert-Carey said. "Why? My heart is empty right now."

