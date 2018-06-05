Metro Detroit mother desperate to find 31-year-old son missing since last month

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Metro Detroit mother is desperate to find her 31-year old son who disappeared about one month ago.

James Miller was riding his bike in Westland on May 6 when he disappeared. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“It’s been a month," Marilyn Miller said. "We've just got to find him. I’m afraid he got messed up with the wrong person."

Miller said her son was in the area of Venoy Road and Michigan Avenue when he vanished.

He was wearing a black hoodie, a safety green T-shirt with blue paint spots on it and tan pants. He has multiple tattoos, including "Abbey" across his knuckles.

“He’s a great guy, and I miss him a lot," Ray Reiss said. "I can’t do my company without a good guy like that. Please come back, James."

Miller said she has called his phone over and over.

“It’s not like him to take off and not be active on his phone," Miller said. "It’s not like him at all."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps police find Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

