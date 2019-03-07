Shooter still at large after 21-year-old who survived stage 4 cancer gunned down in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Police are still searching for the person who gunned down a 21-year-old stage 4 cancer survivor outside a hookah lounge in Hamtramck.

Marquise McCray was shot and killed at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 23, 2018, after walking out of the My Hookah Lounge Bar located at 11435 Joseph Campau Avenue near Casmere Street, police said.

McCray had beaten stage 4 Lymphoma in 2016 as a high school student and graduated with honors from Frederick Douglas Academy, officials said.

He was working at Chrysler to help his family and had dreams of becoming a fitness trainer for athletes with cancer, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

