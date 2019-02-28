Shooter still at large after Detroit man killed days after reporting attack by 3 masked men

DETROIT - A shooter is still at large in the case of a Detroit man who was shot and killed days after telling a family member he was attacked by three masked men, police said.

Nathan Matthew Holmes, 44, was found dead inside his home at 9 a.m. Dec. 19. The home is in the 5000 block of 31st Street near Herbert Street in Southwest Detroit.

Family members said Holmes was attacked by three masked men just days before his body was discovered. After the attack, Holmes was treated for his injuries and released.

He told his brother about the attack the next day, and two days later, he was found dead, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $8,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.