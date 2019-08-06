Searching for Bigfoot: 8-foot tall Sasquatch cutout goes missing from Michigan store

HOWELL, Mich. - In one part of Livingston County, the search is on for Bigfoot.

For centuries people have been on the hunt for Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch. He turned up in Howell, but he's missing again.

An 8-foot-tall wooden cutout of Bigfoot used to stand guard outside Handmade in Howell and had become an impromptu landmark.

He was for sale -- but now he's missing.

Brandy Springborn is the owner of the specialty shop, and she said she used to bring the cutout inside at night but after it scratched the ceiling and proved so difficult to move, she decided to leave it outside at night. That's where Bigfoot sat for two months.

But on Monday, Bigfoot was missing. She believes someone, or multiple people, stole him overnight.

Springborn has to pay her vendor $125 if Bigfoot cannot be located, so she's requesting that someone bring the elusive Sasquatch back.

Anyone with information should contact the Howell Police Department at 517-546-9111.

Springborn said she hopes whoever took Bigfoot will just return him to his spot outside her store, no questions asked.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.