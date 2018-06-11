Second woman says she was racially profiled at Southfield Target store

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Target store in Southfield is accused of racial profiling after a woman said she was falsely imprisoned in a loss prevention room and forced to undress to prove her innocence.

Ashanae Davis said she was shopping when she was accused of stealing. Now a second African-American woman has stepped forward with a similar story.

“I couldn't believe that this happened to somebody else at the same exact Target,” Erica Anderson said.

Anderson said her mind went back to Nov. 22 when she was returning something at Target. She was unable to return the item, so she said she left with the item and the original receipt in her hand. But she was forced to come back inside.

“So they dragged Erica back into the store, and then a manager came up and witnessed the situation, and Erica is showing them the receipt, saying, 'I bought this. What are you doing? I bought this,'” attorney Jasmine Rand said.

On Monday, Anderson and her attorney joined forces with Davis.

Rand and attorney Maurice Davis said more complaints are coming in.

“After our original press conference, my office was inundated with calls," Rand said. "We got calls from members of Target, their current staff and former members of their staff."

Target released the following statement:

"At Target, we want our stores to be welcoming places for all guests and want everyone to have a positive experience every time they engage with our team. However, we know there are times when we fall short, and in those situations we do everything we can to make it right with our guests and reinforce Target’s expectations with our team members.

"Immediately after the incident with Ms. Davis, a Southfield store leader spoke with her to apologize and we launched a full investigation with our team. As part of the investigation, we terminated the store’s security team member the day after the incident for not following Target’s defined security procedures and took disciplinary action with other involved team members. Additionally, Target’s head of store security and our regional leadership team went to Southfield last week to meet with the store team and reinforce our security procedures and expectations for how we engage with our guests.

"While we’re not in a position to comment specifically on today’s allegations, we will immediately review the concerns raised. We take all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We regularly train our team members to uphold Target’s values, including longstanding security training, unconscious bias training that’s been rolling out to our entire team since 2017, and guest service training. We want our team members, guests and all families to know we will never tolerate anything except respect and inclusion for everyone."

