Secretary of State suspends dealerships in Warren, Detroit for violations

MICHIGAN - The Secretary of State has suspended the registration of used-vehicle dealers in Warren and Detroit after regulation agents discovered the dealerships in violation of the law.

The department issued the following summary suspensions:

• Auto Palace Inc., 21704 Dequindre Road, Warren, owned by Nader Naamou, was suspended March 28 after a regulation agent attempted a lot and records inspection March 27 and discovered an empty facility. The dealership, which previously sold high-end luxury vehicles, no longer is operating at its registered address and failed to notify the department’s Business Compliance and Regulation Division of a change of address.

• A & A Auto Group, 10431 W. Chicago, Detroit, owned by Adone Mohamad Tlays, was suspended March 12. A regulation agent attempted a lot and records inspection Jan. 16 and Jan. 28 and found the dealership not open for business each time. The dealer failed to notify the department of a change of address.

The Secretary of State’s Office of Investigative Services inspects and investigates automotive-related businesses.

Consumers who have a complaint against Auto Palace or A & A Auto Group are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.

Dealers may request an administrative hearing to contest their suspension and may regain their license if they show they’ve complied with the law. Additional administrative actions are also possible.

