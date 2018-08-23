Security guard derails thieves' attempt to rob Roseville pawn shop

Three men attempted to rob a pawn store in Roseville but their plan was derailed by a security guard.

Security cameras were rolling just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday when a 2007 four-door GMC pickup truck slammed into the front windows of City Pawn on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville. The truck caved in the windows, but stopped by the garage door.

Three men jumped out of the truck, when the first man got to the door he was met with gunfire. An armed security guard fired at the suspected thieves.

The gunfire didn't hit anyone, but the thieves quickly ran away and drove off northbound on Gratiot. They didn't manage to steal anything.

The owner estimates the damage to the store to be worth more than $25,000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.