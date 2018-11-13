Security guard shot, killed by police officer responding to shooting at bar in Chicago suburb

ROBBINS, Ill. - An armed security guard working at a bar in Chicago was shot and killed by a police officer who was responding to a call of shots fired, according to NBC News.

Officers from Robbins, Illinois, and the nearby village of Midlothian were responding to reports of shots fired after 4 a.m. Sunday at Manny's Blue Room Bar in Robbins.

A police officer from Midlothian shot Jemel Roberson, a 26-year-old security guard, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The initial shooting left four people injured, they are expected to be OK. That shooting is believed to have began with a verbal confrontation.

The officer who shot Roberson has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Roberson's family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit for wrongful death.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.