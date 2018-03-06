News

See which Michiganders landed on the Forbes 2018 Billionaires list

By Ken Haddad
Forbes released their annual list of "The World's Billionaires" on Tuesday and several Michiganders made the list.

The top of the list is no surprise:

  1. Jeff Bezos (Amazon): $126.2B
  2. Bill Gates (Microsoft): $91.3B
  3. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): $87B
  4. Bernard Arnault (LVMH): $75B
  5. Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook): $72.7B

The youngest person on the list this year in Alexandra Andersen from Norway, coming in at No. 1579 on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

The top woman on the list is Alice Walton from Walmart with a net worth of $42.4 billion.

As far as Michiganders come, there aren't a ton of surprises.

Here are the world rankings for local figures:

No. 242: Hank and Doug Meijer - $6.8 billion
No. 274: Dan Gilbert - $6.3 billion
No. 351: Richard DeVos - $5.4 billion
No. 372: Marian Ilitch - $5.2 billion
No. 382: Ronda Stryker - $5.1 billion
No. 572: Tom Gores - $3.9 billion
No. 703: John Brown - $3.3 billion
No. 1103: William Young - $2.2 billion
No. 1394: Roger Penske - $1.7 billion
No. 1477: Manual Moroun - $1.6 billion
No. 1561: Martha Ford - $1.5 billion
No. 1867: Donald Foss - $1.2 billion

Check out the full list from Forbes here.

