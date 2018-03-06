See which Michiganders landed on the Forbes 2018 Billionaires list

Forbes released their annual list of "The World's Billionaires" on Tuesday and several Michiganders made the list.

The top of the list is no surprise:

Jeff Bezos (Amazon): $126.2B Bill Gates (Microsoft): $91.3B Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway): $87B Bernard Arnault (LVMH): $75B Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook): $72.7B

The youngest person on the list this year in Alexandra Andersen from Norway, coming in at No. 1579 on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

The top woman on the list is Alice Walton from Walmart with a net worth of $42.4 billion.

As far as Michiganders come, there aren't a ton of surprises.

Here are the world rankings for local figures:

No. 242: Hank and Doug Meijer - $6.8 billion

No. 274: Dan Gilbert - $6.3 billion

No. 351: Richard DeVos - $5.4 billion

No. 372: Marian Ilitch - $5.2 billion

No. 382: Ronda Stryker - $5.1 billion

No. 572: Tom Gores - $3.9 billion

No. 703: John Brown - $3.3 billion

No. 1103: William Young - $2.2 billion

No. 1394: Roger Penske - $1.7 billion

No. 1477: Manual Moroun - $1.6 billion

No. 1561: Martha Ford - $1.5 billion

No. 1867: Donald Foss - $1.2 billion

