SEIU Local 1 janitors to make announcement regarding potential strike at Spirit of Detroit statue

DETROIT - On the day their contracts expire, janitors from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 will be joined by two elected officials to make an announcement regarding a potential strike.

The potential strike comes one week after janitors originally met in downtown Detroit to announce the industry-wide vote on a potential strike.

Tuesday's announcement is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Spirit of Detroit statue at 2 Woodward Ave. downtown.

SEIU Local 1 janitors will be joined by Detroit City Councilwoman Janee Ayers and Wayne County Commissioner Tim Killeen.

According to a press release sent by SEIU, janitors working in downtown Detroit buildings, such as the Renaissance Center and the Guardian Building, only make $9.45 per hour. These janitors are fighting to make at least $15 per hour in the next three years.

SEIU Local 1 janitors began their campaign for a higher-paying contract last month. The janitors also want to see $15 per hour and union rights for fast food workers, airport workers and more.

