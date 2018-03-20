Semi truck crashes through embankment, rolls onto side at I-96 and MLK in Detroit

DETROIT - A semi truck crashed through an embankment Monday near I-96 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Detroit and ended up on its side next to the freeway.

Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police responded to the scene. Officials got the driver out of the semi truck and spoke to him as he stumbled around. He told them he didn't want to go to the hospital, but police said he had to go.

Officials said they believe he might have been inebriated when he lost control of the semi truck and crashed through the fence.

Closures can be expected on westbound I-96 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as officials try to right the semi truck.

