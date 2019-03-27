Sen. Kamala Harris to headline Detroit NAACP fundraiser

DETROIT - Democratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris will highlight a fundraiser for the Detroit NAACP branch.

The civil rights organization says Harris will give the keynote speech at the 64th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on May 5 at Cobo Center. Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This year we are particularly pleased as we will honor an individual whose very name and international fame is synonymous with a lifetime of achievement," reads a statement from the Detroit NAACP. He is a native Detroiter, graduate of Detroit Public Schools, former president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, and former president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention. Recognized by many as a lecturer, preacher, orator, and mentor, he is of course the Harvard Hooper, better known as the Rev. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Senior Pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church. He will receive the James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Adams will celebrate 50 years as Pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church on May 3."

Harris is among the crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Others include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Former Vice President Joe Biden is considering whether to join the field.

Warren, Booker and Biden have delivered past keynotes at the Detroit dinner. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also have given speeches at the event.

