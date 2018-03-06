Sentencing for attempted carjacking in Allen Park expected today

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A 37-year-old man charged with attempted carjacking last October at an Allen Park gas station is set to appear in court Tuesday morning at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Earl Joesph Larche III pleaded guilty to the crime last month and will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Larche III attempted to steal a woman's vehicle at the BP gas station at 16054 Southfield Road in Allen Park last October, but was stopped by a fuel tanker driver in the parking lot.

Police said the victim had locked the car but kept it running. Larche III was able to open the door because the vehicle's key fob was close to the car.

Larche III was initially able to escape the situation but was apprehended by Detroit police about 24 hours later after receiving surveillance video.

