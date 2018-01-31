Sentencing to begin Wednesday for Larry Nassar in Eaton County sexual abuse case

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - More victims of former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have come forward as another sentencing approaches.

There are 57 more women who will address a judge in Eaton County as another Nassar case gets underway. The disgraced sports doctor is accused of sexually abusing more young gymnasts while they were in his care.

In the Eaton County case, the victims were gymnasts at the Twistars Gymnastics Center. Two of the victims are between 13 and 15 years old, but one is under 13 years old.

As more of Nassar's victims speak in court, Michigan State has a board of trustees meeting Wednesday morning to announce that former Gov. John Engler will be named interim president of the university, sources told Local 4.

Former Gov. Jim Blanchard will be brought on board as a special advisor, sources said.

Both former governors are graduates of Michigan State University.

Political insiders were talking about the potential of an Engler appointment last week. They duo is being brought in as a cleanup crew.

An investigation by Attorney General Bill Schuette is underway into who knew what at MSU, and the State House is planning an inquiry.

Nassar's crimes have also spurred action in Washington, D.C. A bill to protect young athletes which hadn't had much movement is now heading to President Donald Trump's desk. Nassar victims such as Jeanette Antolin, were behind the push.

