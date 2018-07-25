Sergio Marchionne leaves lasting legacy at critical time for Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT - Tributes are pouring in Wednesday to honor the life and impact of former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.

Many are calling Marchionne a visionary in the auto industry.

"He noticed everything," Ralph Gilles, one of Marchionne's top lieutenants and FCA's head of design, said in an Instagram post. "He had an incredible capacity for knowledge, a hard drive-style memory, a spectacular sense of humor and seemed to always be several steps ahead on so many subjects."

The past five days have rocked the Chrysler Tower in Auburn Hills, but there's a new man in charge: Mike Manley. He's a very well-known quantity in the building, and there's optimism as he takes the helm.

"Before we get on the call, if I may, I'd like us to take a minute of silence in memory of a very special person," Manley said.

After the moment of silence, Manley, 54, announced record second-quarter earnings in the Chrysler conference call. A near billion-dollar profit underscored the tough job Manley faces.

Manley started with Chrysler in 2000 and ran the Asian and North American businesses along with the Ram and Jeep brands.

"I think they made a great child with Mike Manley, and I think he's got the experience across the company they need," IHS global analyst Stephanie Brinley said.

Reluctant to spend a lot of money on autonomous vehicles and other mobility, Manley will soon start that process. But Autotrader.com analyst Michelle Krebs said Manley has some serious unknowns to deal with.

"Mike Manley's first order of business is, 'How do we deal with the tariffs?' Because it is affecting the business right now, and then beyond that, he's got a very ambitious five-year plan to execute," Krebs said.

Brinley said Marchionne's famous five-year plans are a big deal in that environment, meaning it's highly likely it will change with new faces and new challenges.

"This five-year plan that they have addresses some of those, and I think it's really important to remember the five-year plan was always developed from that team understanding Mr. Marchionne would not be there to execute it," Brinley said.

Manley said Wednesday that FCA's biggest challenge is in China, which isn't helped by the tariffs issue. He said he'll be wrestling with that for the foreseeable future.

