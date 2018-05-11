Serial robber facing charges after armed robberies at multiple Warren Family Dollar stores

WARREN, Mich. - A serial robber who has been burglarizing Family Dollars around Warren is facing charges.

Stacy Thomas was charged with multiple felony armed robberies.

Police said Thomas acted as if he was going to buy toilet paper and when the cashier opened the register, he pulled out his weapon and demanded money. He would get money from the first register and then force the workers to open the second register as well.

"They [the employees] didn't go to the work the next day. They are making minimum wage and don't deserve to have a gun in their face," Detective Kevin Borycz, of the Warren police, said.

After the third robbery at a Warren store, the Family Dollar at 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, the K-9 unit tracked down the robber's scent to a nearby neighborhood. From there, the special operations unit spotted home security cameras that caught him running down the street and into the passenger side of a getaway driver's car.

The next day, police spotted the getaway car and pulled over the driver. There was a woman driving and the car was registered to, Thomas, the woman's boyfriend.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.