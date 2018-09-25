Serial tire thieves caught on camera in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The camera of a Sterling Heights homeowner captured video of serial tire thieves whom police have been searching for all weekend.

"If he saw someone doing it, would you really want to go and interrupt them?" a resident asked.

Video shows one of the five vehicles targeted Saturday night into Sunday morning in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads.

"It's amazing, happening in broad daylight," a resident said. "They got a lot of guts."

In this case, cameras couldn't deter thieves from leaving a truck on its rotors. It happened near an elementary school.

People who live in the area said that, while they've seen more police officers on patrol, the problem seems to be getting worse. Another resident said he woke up to find his tire had been taken, as well.

"I've lived here 15 years and it's always been little things, but it's starting to be a bit more," he said.

