Series of larcenies near Six Mile, Winchester in Northville Township reported overnight

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northville Township experienced a series of thefts from vehicles overnight Monday.

The thefts happened in subdivisions around Six Mile and Winchester, police said. Law enforcement officials urge residents living in the area to check their home surveillance video for any suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday.

Police also advised residents to lock their vehicles and avoid keeping valuables inside of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.



