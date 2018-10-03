Series of Metro Detroit searches leads to 5 arrests in suspected drug deal murder, police say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township on April 28, 2018. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police executed a series of search warrants Tuesday throughout Metro Detroit and made five arrests in connection with the suspected drug-related murder of a 19-year-old man in April.

Christopher Marsh Jr., of Ypsilanti Township, was shot and killed April 28 in the parking lot of the Glencoe Hills Apartments in the 2100 block of Glencoe Hills Drive, police said.

Authorities said Marsh was shot as a result of a robbery related to drugs during a prearranged meeting. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Pittsfield Township detectives teamed with several other law enforcement agencies to execute 11 search warrants at different locations in Washtenaw County, Canton Township, Grand Rapids and Kent County.

Police said five Ypsilanti Township residents were arrested in connection with Marsh's death. They are being held pending the review of charges for open murder, officials said.

Three additional people were arrested during the searches on unrelated matters, according to authorities.

Officers said they collected evidence during the searches, in addition to taking suspects into custody.

Officials from the Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Metro SWAT, the Ypsilanti Police Department, the Eastern Michigan University Police Department, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the University of Michigan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Homeland Security Investigations CREW Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency Strike Force, the Grand Rapids FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and the Canton Police Department were involved in Tuesday's operations, Pittsfield Township police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with more information about the homicide case is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-822-4958.

