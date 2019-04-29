Serious injuries suspected as bus returning to Livingston County from Chicago band trip crashes

Police said a bus carrying students and chaperones back to Livingston County from a Chicago band trip crashed. (WDIV)

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said there are serious injuries after a bus carrying students and chaperones back to Livingston County from a Chicago band trip crashed.

The students and chaperones were returning Saturday from a Hartland Middle School band and choir field trip in Chicago, officials said.

The bus was involved in a crash, and some of the injuries now appear to be serious, according to authorities.

Some of the injuries include a broken neck, broken ribs, broken hand and collapsed lung, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office revealed.

The full extent of injuries as a result of the crash has not been determined, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-540-7984.

