Service in West Bloomfield honors the lives of Pittsburgh synagogue victims

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A local Jewish religious center held a service in remembrance of the devastating shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead last weekend.

“We are saying loud and clear, we’re just not going to take it and the divisiveness that is going on in the country.” said Mort Meisner.

It is a message members of Temple Shir Shalom of West Bloomfield wanted everyone to hear.

Meisner attends Temple Shir Shalom. He said it is time to show more love and less hate.

“There are those who are haters. They want to kill anyone who does not believe the way they believe,” Meisner said.

The Pittsburgh shooting has gripped the Jewish-American community.

“They were doing something that Jews have done for thousands of years and they were killed because of it,” said Rabbi Daniel Schwartz with Temple Shir Shalom.

Schwartz believes the divisive rhetoric being spewed can change.

“If you want to make a difference, if you want to learn from this tragedy, then you have to get out and vote. You have to find the candidate that shares your values and represents us the people,” Schwartz said.



