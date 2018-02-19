News

Several construction projects delayed due to rain

Scheduled construction work on several area freeways are delayed due to rain, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Road crews were set to do patchwork on I-696, I-75 and US-24, but announced a delay early Monday morning.
Those projects include: 
- EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound: ALL LANES OPEN
- SB I-75 from Crooks to Long Lake: ALL LANES OPEN
- SB US-24 near Square Lake: ALL LANES OPEN
 MDOT did not announce when those projects will continue. 

