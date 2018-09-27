Several evacuated in Redford apartment fire

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents in an apartment in Redford Township were temporarily forced out of their home at 4 a.m. Thursday after a fire started in one of the units.

Nobody in the apartment building was injured and the fire was contained to one unit.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen of a unit where a woman lives.

She ran out of her apartment and woke up neighbors, who called police.

Police arrived and evacuated the apartment building.

Since the fire was contained to one unit the other tenants have been allowed to return home.

