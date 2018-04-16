Several police departments search for armed woman targeting Advance America stores across Michigan

A woman is wanted in connection with Advance America robberies across Michigan. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Auburn Hills police said they are working with several other police departments in the search for an armed robber targeting Advance America stores across Michigan.

The Auburn Hills Police Department joined an investigation with police from Ypsilanti, Jackson and Lincoln Park.

Officials said an armed woman is robbing Advance America stores across the state. The company is offering a $2,500 reward for information about her identity or whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-364-6875.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.