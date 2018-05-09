Police arrested armed woman suspected of targeting Advance America stores across Michigan

Tasha Harris arrested in connection with Advance America robberies across Michigan. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Police identified and arrested a woman in connection with several robberies across Metro Detroit.

Tasha Nicole Harris is charged with three counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Harris is accused of stealing from multiple Advance America stores in Michigan.

The robberies began on Dec. 19 at about 5:53 p.m. when the chain's Ypsilanti store was robbed of nearly $4,000, police stated.

On March 12, at about 5:50 p.m., police said Harris robbed the Lincoln Park store, where she got away with approximately $7,100.

On April 4, at about 5:51 p. m., police said Harris successfully stole approximately $6,707 from the Advanced America store in Auburn Hills.

Harris attempted to rob the Jackson store on April 12, at about 5:52 p.m., but was unsuccessful when the employee recognized the suspect from her previous robberies and refused to go comply with Harris' demands for money, police stated.

In a Facebook post, a picture showed Harris seated with a large yellow purse, similar to the one used to hold the weapon in the Lincoln Park robbery. The photo assisted police in identifying Harris as the robber.

Harris was successfully identified on April 16 as the robber.

