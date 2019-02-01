Several water main breaks reported in Metro Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT - Water main breaks and burst pipes due to bitterly cold temperatures have disrupted operations at a Detroit court, a university library and other places around Michigan.

The 36th District Court is closed Friday amid flooding caused by a burst pipe due to this week's subzero temperatures.

In Oakland County, the Kresge Library at Oakland University was closed Friday due to flooding caused by a water main break. More such problems are expected amid a rapid thaw.

