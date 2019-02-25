Severe winds cause widespread power outages across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, dangerous winds tore down trees and power lines and the windstorm is far from over. It goes down as the windiest day of February.

RELATED: DTE Energy: 40,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit

Lottie Starr can only laugh after her neighborhood in Westland found itself in the dark.

She told Local 4 she has been waiting for about four hours for crews from DTE Energy to restore power.

RELATED: Westland opens emergency warming center as wind knocks out power across area

DTE estimated the winds caused more than 500 wires and poles to snap across Metro Detroit.

On Detroit's east side, a power line fell, and the sparks ignited a fire briefly.

Local 4 spotted dozens of vehicles in Dearborn making risky moves, driving under fallen power lines. Drivers did not know if the lines were active or not. Police eventually came out to make sure drivers did not put themselves in danger, but one driver moved the barricade at one point to drive on the closed road.

Surveillance video, seen below, captured a large tree branch crashing down onto three vehicles in Dearborn Heights.

The damage to the vehicles was severe. Luckily, no one was inside the vehicles when the branch came down. Two of the three vehicles are believed to be totaled.

READ: Metro Detroit weather: High wind warning in effect Sunday, power outages expected