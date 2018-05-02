Severely burned body found near vehicle engulfed in flames on Detroit's west side

A body was found near a torched vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A body was found Wednesday morning next to a torched vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

The red Ford Focus was found at about 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Holden. Authorities said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Homicide and arson investigators are on the scene.

Police said witnesses saw the victim inside the vehicle when it was on fire. EMS technicians may have pulled the man from the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner David Fornell said the victim was severely burned.

No other information was made available.

