Seymour Lake Road closed in Brandon Township due to violent collision

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Seymour Lake Road was closed in Brandon Township Thursday afternoon due to a violent collision.

According to authorities, the collision occurred at about 3 p.m., closing the road between Ortonville and Parry Lake roads.

Authorities had to remove the roof of one vehicle to pull the driver from inside. It is unknown how many injuries there are or the severity of the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

Police investigating a violent collision that occurred March 28, 2019 in Brandon Township. (WDIV)

